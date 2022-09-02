Five on Friday: 5 airlines that will make your childhood dreams come alive

SINGAPORE: Pikachu, I choose you!

Pokemon fans rejoiced this week, as the company and airline Scoot announced the launch of Pokemon-themed flights.

Part of a project called Pokemon Air Adventures, the partnership will see passengers travelling between Singapore and destinations such as Seoul and Tokyo from Sep 9 on board the Pikachu Jet TR.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner features Pokemon livery and a themed inflight experience, with Pokemon merchandise available for purchase on board.

If the concept of themed planes has brought out your inner aviation geek (or your inner child), then you’ll be happy to know that Scoot isn't the only airline that has them.

With border restrictions easing, start planning your next travel destination and consider these five other flights:

EVA Air