Five on Friday: 5 things we missed (or didn't) about the F1 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE: After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix finally makes it return this year.

Tickets to the only night race in the F1 calendar, which will take place from Sep 30 to Oct 2, were up for sale on Wednesday (Apr 13), with prices for three-day grandstand passes starting at S$298. Combination packages are also on offer, ranging from S$698 to S$1,088.

Feel like splurging? There are also hospitality packages that include event admission, premium seats and even high-end restaurant meals – if you're happy to fork out at least S$1,605.

Judging by how quickly the first round of tickets sold out, it's clear many people are anticipating the event’s return.

Others, maybe not so much.

Here are some things you may, or may not, have missed about the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

ROAD CLOSURES

Set against the stunning Singapore skyline, the brightly-lit Marina Bay Street circuit cuts through the heart of the city, a proud display to the world that we have what it takes to host a street race.

But even though the actual race weekend often only last about three days, roads in the central business district are usually closed off days ahead to facilitate the set-up of the actual track.

And the resulting traffic conditions are no picnic, either.

For those who aren't fans of the F1, these aren't just minor inconveniences.

Drivers will have to account for the road diversions in their travel time.

And remember the A4-sized notices stuck on bus dashboards, informing commuters entering the city that the route has been changed?

If you are as forgetful as I am, you may have caught yourself in a state of panic as the bus makes an odd turn.

TOP-NOTCH ENTERTAINMENT

Hands up if you recall the last time you let your hair down at a live concert (thanks COVID-19).

Even if you’re not a fan of the actual race, you're probably itching to find out which bands, performers and singers will once again grace our country with their star-studded presence.

Remember Beyonce’s first performance in 2009? Or when Mariah Carey laughed off an unfortunate fall in the middle of her set the next year?

When American band Linkin Park took to the stage in 2011 – their third time in Singapore – fans surely didn’t expect it to be the last time they would catch lead singer Chester Bennington perform here. RIP Chester.