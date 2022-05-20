Five on Friday: 5 ways to keep your cool in the blistering heat

SINGAPORE: It's not a heatwave, but it's been pretty hot lately.

Earlier this month, we survived the hottest May day in Singapore's history. A scorching 36.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Admiralty on May 13, surpassing previous highs reached in 2010 and 2016.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, warm and dry conditions are also expected for the rest of May, with daily maximum temperatures hovering around 34 and 35 degrees Celsius.

For those who are looking for respite when the mercury rises, here are five way to keep your cool ... if only for a moment.