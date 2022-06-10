Five on Friday: 5 worst types of people to be stuck in a traffic jam with

SINGAPORE: It's the June school holidays - school's out and parents are cracking their heads to find activities for their children.

For anyone who has been waiting feverishly for June to come, the recent news of heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints might come as a huge blow.

After all, we haven't been travelling much since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

But according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the number of people crossing the land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia has been increasing steadily.

In fact, the first weekend of June saw the largest number of travellers crossing the checkpoints since land borders reopened in April.

So, for those preparing to brave the heavy traffic for a vacation this weekend across the Straits, take a deep breath and pray you won't have to deal with or meet any of these people:

THE NOSE PICKERS

You’re stuck in a traffic jam, bored out of your wits. There’s nothing much for you to do except participate in some people watching.

Then you see a fellow driver in an adjacent car, who is full-on picking their nose (and worse - eating it). That’s a big no and yucks from me.

The driver probably thought no one would see them since they are comfortably seated in their own private space.

But unfortunately, you have a first-row seat to the show.

Interestingly, there have been several surveys which revealed that a high proportion of drivers do in fact pick their noses while on the road.

In a survey from 2016, about 66 per cent of Americans confess they pick their noses while operating a vehicle.

Over in Australia, drivers said they remove their boogers an average of 655 times over a seven-year period, according to a survey in 2020.

That’s not all. A study by the University of Nottingham last year found that drivers touch their face 26 times an hour on average.

So consider yourself warned - watch what you do with your hands. You never know who is watching.