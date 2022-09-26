5 men arrested for alleged rioting near Fullerton Road

SINGAPORE: Five men, aged between 16 and 21, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Sep 26).

On Saturday at about 4.45am, the police received a call for assistance for a fight in the vicinity of Fullerton Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 17-year-old victim was found with multiple laceration wounds on his head, arms, shoulders and left knee.

"He was conveyed unconscious to the hospital and subsequently regained consciousness. His condition is now stable," the police said.

Through ground enquiries, follow-up investigations and police cameras, officers established the identities of the men involved and arrested them.

Four men were charged in court on Sunday with the offence of rioting.

Another man was arrested on Monday and he will be charged in court on Wednesday for rioting as well.

If found guilty of rioting, offenders can be jailed for up to seven years and caned.