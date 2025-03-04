Five new hawker centres to be built; S$10 million in grants to improve coffee shop toilets

SINGAPORE: Five new hawker centres will be built in housing estates as part of ongoing efforts to improve food accessibility and affordability, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Tuesday (Mar 4).

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong ​announced during his Budget speech last month that up to S$1 billion (US$740 million) will be spent over the next 20 to 30 years to upgrade existing hawker centres and build new ones to meet evolving needs.

The ministry did not reveal the locations of the five upcoming hawker centres but stated that they aim to better serve residents in both new and existing estates.

These are in addition to the 20 hawker centres previously announced in 2011 and 2015. Since 2011, 14 hawker centres have opened in newer housing estates, such as One Punggol, Bukit Canberra, Jurong West and Woodleigh Village.

Two more – in Bukit Batok West and Punggol Coast – will open this year. The first, located at 469 Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, will have 22 cooked food stalls and more than 400 seats, while the one at 84 Punggol Way will have 40 cooked food stalls and over 680 seats.

As part of Singapore's 60th birthday celebrations, a one-time rental support of S$600 per stall will be given to cooked food and market stallholders in hawker centres and markets managed by the government or government-appointed operators.

This will be disbursed progressively from April to registered stallholders with active tenancies as of Feb 18, 2025.