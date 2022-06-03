18-year-old among five arrested for multiple car thefts from workshops

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old was among five people who were arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of car thefts from workshops, the police said on Friday (Jun 3).

Between May 23 and May 31, the police received reports that six cars were stolen from workshops around Kim Chuan Terrace and Kaki Bukit Road 4.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cars were unlocked and keys were left in the vehicles that were parked at the workshops.

"Through ground enquiries, investigations and with the aid of images from Police and CCTV cameras, officers from the Bedok Police Division, the Ang Mo Kio Police Division and the Police Intelligence Department established the identities of six people," said the police.

Five of the suspects, aged between 18 and 45, were arrested between Jun 1 and Jun 3.

One of the suspects, a 29-year-old man, was allegedly found in possession of identity cards belonging to other people without lawful authority during the arrest, said the police. He was arrested for an additional offence under the National Registration Act 1965.

Five cars have been recovered and investigations against a 42-year-old man, and two women, aged 34 and 36, are still ongoing.

The 29-year-old, as well as the remaining two suspects, an 18-year-old teenage girl and a 45-year-old man, will be charged in court on Saturday with theft of motor vehicle with common intention.

If found guilty, they may be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

For possessing an identity card of another person without lawful authority, the man may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to 10 years, or both.

The police advised members of the public to refrain from leaving their car keys in vehicles, and to lock the car whenever it is left unattended, even for a short while.