Five supermarket chains to accept CDC vouchers as new tranche launched

SINGAPORE: The latest tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers was launched on Tuesday (Jan 3), part of which can be used at five participating supermarket chains.

These are HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and U Stars Supermarket.

Among the S$300 CDC vouchers issued to each Singaporean household this round, S$150 can be used at these supermarket outlets, while the other S$150 can be spent at nearly 20,300 participating hawkers and heartland merchants.

The addition of supermarkets in this tranche of CDC vouchers will provide Singaporean households with greater convenience and choice for their daily essentials, said CDC and the People’s Association in a joint media release.

Residents can find the list of participating hawkers, heartland merchants and supermarkets on the CDC website. The latest round of CDC vouchers will expire on Dec 31, 2023.