Five people injured after accident involving 2 cars near Parliament House

Five people were taken to the hospital after a road traffic accident at the junction of North Bridge Road and Parliament Place. (Photo: May Soh)

15 Nov 2021 01:12PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 01:15PM)
SINGAPORE: Two drivers were among five people injured after a traffic accident near Parliament House on Sunday (Nov 14) morning. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic incident at the junction of North Bridge Road and Parliament Place on Sunday at about 8.20am. 

The accident involved two cars, said the police. Two male drivers, aged 51 and 59, as well as three passengers, aged between 28 and 61, were taken conscious to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/lk

