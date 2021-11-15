Five people injured after accident involving 2 cars near Parliament House

SINGAPORE: Two drivers were among five people injured after a traffic accident near Parliament House on Sunday (Nov 14) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic incident at the junction of North Bridge Road and Parliament Place on Sunday at about 8.20am.

The accident involved two cars, said the police. Two male drivers, aged 51 and 59, as well as three passengers, aged between 28 and 61, were taken conscious to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

