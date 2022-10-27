Five teenagers arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences in two separate cases

SINGAPORE: Five teenagers were arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities in two separate cases this month, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Oct 27).
The suspects - three aged 14 and two aged 16 - are students from local and international schools, CNB said in a news release.
About 226g of cannabis, estimated to be worth close to S$7,000, food products believed to be infused with cannabis, and drug utensils were seized across the two cases.
In the first case, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the Parcel Post Section detected a parcel containing suspected drug paraphernalia.
In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested a boy and a girl, both aged 16, at Bukit Batok Street 21 for suspected drug trafficking offences.
About 59g of cannabis, some believed to have been mixed with tobacco and rolled into joints, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the girl's home.
In the second case, a 14-year-old boy accompanied by his father surrendered about 115g of cannabis at a neighbourhood police post.
The teenager was later escorted to his home, where about 52g of cannabis and food products believed to be infused with cannabis were seized.
In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested two more 14-year-old boys for suspected drug trafficking. One was arrested in the Clementi Road area, and the other in the Serangoon Road area.
CNB officers also recovered food products believed to be infused with cannabis from a residential block in the Serangoon Road area.
Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.
"PREVENTIVE EDUCATION IS KEY"
In its news release, CNB highlighted the dangers of cannabis use for young abusers.
"There is well-founded and strong research that has shown short-term and long-term adverse effects associated with cannabis use, including cognitive impairments to youth abusers' developing brains," it said.
"These findings corroborate with Singapore's position that cannabis should remain an illicit drug."
CNB Enforcement Division director Lim Fung Suan called on parents to help educate their children on the dangers of drugs.
"CNB stands firm in our belief that everyone in Singapore should have the right to live in an environment free from the scourge of drugs. We urge parents to partner us to keep our young ones safe," said Assistant Commissioner Lim.
"By talking to them about the harms of drugs, and paying attention to their friends and activities, we believe that preventive education is key and CNB will continue to work closely with our partners in schools and the community, so that everyone is made aware of the harms of drug abuse, and can help to spread the anti-drug message and caution their loved ones against getting involved in drugs."
Members of the public who are worried that their children may be involved with drugs can contact the CNB hotline at 1800 325 6666 for advice and assistance.
Those who have drug-related information can make a report by calling the CNB hotline or by filling out a feedback form on the CNB website.