Five teenagers arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences in two separate cases

"PREVENTIVE EDUCATION IS KEY"

In its news release, CNB highlighted the dangers of cannabis use for young abusers.

"There is well-founded and strong research that has shown short-term and long-term adverse effects associated with cannabis use, including cognitive impairments to youth abusers' developing brains," it said.

"These findings corroborate with Singapore's position that cannabis should remain an illicit drug."

CNB Enforcement Division director Lim Fung Suan called on parents to help educate their children on the dangers of drugs.

"CNB stands firm in our belief that everyone in Singapore should have the right to live in an environment free from the scourge of drugs. We urge parents to partner us to keep our young ones safe," said Assistant Commissioner Lim.

"By talking to them about the harms of drugs, and paying attention to their friends and activities, we believe that preventive education is key and CNB will continue to work closely with our partners in schools and the community, so that everyone is made aware of the harms of drug abuse, and can help to spread the anti-drug message and caution their loved ones against getting involved in drugs."

Members of the public who are worried that their children may be involved with drugs can contact the CNB hotline at 1800 325 6666 for advice and assistance.

Those who have drug-related information can make a report by calling the CNB hotline or by filling out a feedback form on the CNB website.