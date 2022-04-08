Logo
Five teens arrested for conspiring to cheat at least 25 victims in mobile phone scheme
File photo of a man in handcuffs. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
08 Apr 2022 08:46AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 08:46AM)
SINGAPORE: Five teenagers have been arrested for their suspected involvement in conspiring to cheat at least 25 victims, with the men obtaining wrongful gain of more than S$27,000. 

Police said they received nine reports between February and April 6 this year where victims were approached by the suspects to earn "quick cash" by subscribing to new handphone lines that came with a new mobile phone. 

The men had also promised to manage the monthly subscription payments, said the police in a press release on Friday (Apr 8).

The five men, aged between 16 and 18, later allegedly collected the mobile phones from the victims and sold them. They then became uncontactable.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the men had allegedly started the scheme since December 2021 and gave monetary incentives to ‘runners’ for introducing more people to take up the scheme,” said the police. 

Three men will be charged in court on Friday with the offence of cheating with conspiracy. If found guilty, they face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. 

