DBS, OCBC raise fixed home loan packages' interest rates to up to 4.3%

SINGAPORE: DBS and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) raised their fixed home loan interest rates on Tuesday (Nov 15), with rates reaching up to 4.3 per cent.

DBS, Singapore’s largest lender, has four fixed rate packages available, ranging from two years to five years. All four are set at 4.25 per cent per year.

OCBC one-year and two-year fixed rate packages are now set at 4.3 per cent per year, up from 3.35 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively.

Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve raised the benchmark lending rate by 0.75 percentage point - the fourth straight increase of that size and the sixth hike this year - in a battle to tame high inflation.

Singapore’s core inflation rose to 5.3 per cent in September, edging towards a 14-year high. The three local banks last adjusted their home loan rates in October.