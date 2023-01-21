Fixed rate home loans at some banks down from recent highs

SINGAPORE: After a series of sharp increases, fixed rate home loans offered at some banks appeared to have reversed their uptrend slightly of late.

OCBC told CNA that it rolled out “promotional rates” in mid-December, offering two-year and three-year fixed rate mortgages at 4.25 per cent and 3.9 per cent per annum respectively.

Two-year packages were previously set at 4.3 per cent, while the three-year equivalent was first introduced last month at 4 per cent.

The rate for the bank’s one-year fixed rate mortgage remains unchanged at 4.3 per cent.

OCBC is the only local bank to have refreshed its fixed rate home loan offerings since November when it, alongside DBS and UOB, raised mortgage rates to beyond 4 per cent following yet another steep interest rate hike by the United States Federal Reserve.

Among foreign lenders, PropertyGuru noted that it has observed slight downward adjustments to mortgage rates at Standard Chartered Bank and Citibank.

For example, two-year packages at Standard Chartered are currently at a fixed rate of 3.85 per cent, down from a peak of 4.5 per cent in late-November.

Likewise at Citibank, two-year fixed rate home loans for Citigold members taking a minimum loan size of S$800,000 have gone down to 3.85 per cent from 4 per cent in December, according to PropertyGuru.

When approached by CNA, both banks declined to comment on how their rates have changed. Standard Chartered would only say that it reviews its mortgage offerings regularly and adjusts them according to market conditions.