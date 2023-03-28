Flammable substances behind fires at Audi, Tuas South buildings: Workplace safety body

SINGAPORE: Two separate fires that broke out in Singapore earlier in March were sparked by flammable vapours and substances, according to preliminary investigations by the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council.

On Mar 7, one person was taken to hospital and about 100 people were evacuated after an explosion at the Audi Service Centre in Ubi. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) traced the blast - which caused part of the building wall to collapse - to a fire in the motor room.

This was prompted by the accumulation of flammable vapours from a waste oil tank placed in the lift motor room, the WSH Council said in an article published on its website on Monday (Mar 27).