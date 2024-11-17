Heavy rain triggers flash flood near Bugis, warnings in several locations

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain triggered a flash flood at Ophir Road near Bugis and flash flood warnings for a few locations across Singapore on Sunday (Nov 17), a day after the northwestern part of country received one of the highest recorded daily rainfalls in 46 years.
National water agency PUB issued an advisory at around 1.30pm, saying heavy rain is expected over the northern, southern and western areas of Singapore.
In an update posted on X issued at 2.08pm, PUB warned of a flash flood at Ophir Road and urged the public to avoid the area.
"PUB officers have been deployed to render assistance," it said.
At about 3pm, PUB updated that the flood at Ophir Road had subsided and "traffic is now passable".
PUB also warned of flash flood risks at the following locations:
- Tanjong Pagar Road, Craig Road
- Upper Hokkien Street and South Bridge Road
- Jalan Boon Lay, from Enterprise Road to International Road
On Saturday, flash flood warnings were issued for 10 locations across Singapore, with the heaviest rainfall of 108.4mm recorded in northwestern Singapore from 2.10pm to 4pm.
This amount is about 43 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in November, and lies within the top 3 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978, PUB said on Saturday.
In its fortnightly forecast released on Friday, the Meteorological Service Singapore said that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected on most days until the end of November due to the north-east monsoon.
The Met Service also forecasted the total rainfall for the two weeks to be "above average" over most parts of the island.
On some rainy days, daily temperature lows of about 23 degrees Celsius can be expected, it added.