Flash floods at four locations amid heavy rain

SINGAPORE: Flash floods occurred in multiple locations on Sunday (Apr 20) as heavy rain hit parts of Singapore.

Kings Road, Bukit Timah Road, Coronation Walk and the junction of Stevens Road and Balmoral Road were hit by flash floods between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday.

PUB officers were deployed to the affected locations, according to alerts on PUB's Telegram channel and the National Environment Agency (NEA) mobile application.

Members of the public were advised to avoid those areas.

NEA said on its website that there would be moderate to heavy thundery showers with "gusty wind" over southern, western and central areas of Singapore between 5.20pm and 6.15pm.

Warnings of flash floods at Bukit Timah Road and Kings Road were issued at 5.05pm.

Similar alerts for the junction of Stevens Road and Balmoral Road and Coronation Walk were issued at 5.20pm and 5.35pm respectively.

In pictures and videos sent to CNA, cars were seen driving through the flash flood at Balmoral Road, while a canal at the park connector in Ulu Pandan overflowed.

The floods at Bukit Timah Road and the junction of Stevens Road and Balmoral Road subsided at 5.40pm, while the flash floods at Coronation Walk and Kings Road subsided at 6.10pm and 6.20pm respectively.