Flash floods in Bukit Timah area due to heavy rain

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported in the Bukit Timah area on Sunday (Dec 29) due to heavy rain.

Many parts of Singapore experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday afternoon, national water agency PUB said.

Flash floods occurred along Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road near King Albert Park from about 5pm due to high water levels in the nearby drains and Bukit Timah Canal.

"PUB’s Quick Response Teams were deployed ahead of the rain and later closed off affected lanes, directing traffic away from floodwaters," said the agency in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

The flash floods subsided in 20 minutes.

PUB noted that the Bukit Timah area is prone to flooding and that drainage improvement works have been carried out along Bukit Timah Canal and Bukit Timah First Diversion Canal over the past decade.

There are also ongoing works to widen and deepen a 900m stretch of Bukit Timah Canal - from Rifle Range Road to Jalan Kampong Chantek - as a long-term measure to enhance flood protection in the area. This will be completed by 2026.

The agency also issued flood risk warnings for nearly 20 locations, including Bukit Timah and Toa Payoh, as well as western and central areas such as Choa Chu Kang and Chinatown.