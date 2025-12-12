Flash floods at Upper East Coast Road, Sims Avenue East amid heavy rain warning

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain across Singapore on Friday (Dec 12) prompted the national water agency to issue warnings for several areas, with flash floods occurring at Upper East Coast Road and Sims Avenue East.

PUB alerted the public to a flash flood at Upper East Coast Road near Parbury Avenue at about 4.20pm. It subsequently flagged a flash flood at Sims Avenue East from Lorong Sarina to Lorong Mydin at 4.25pm, urging people to avoid the area.

The agency said in an update at 5pm that the flash floods have subsided.

PUB had earlier also advised the public to avoid several areas due to the risk of flash floods.

The areas assessed to be at risk included Riverside Road in Woodlands, the service road off Upper Paya Lebar Road near Lim Teck Boo Road and Lorong Gambir in the Bartley Area.

Footage from a CNA reader on Friday showed strong winds sending debris flying at a Woodlands North construction site.

The video taken by Ms Fabella Marie Joseph at about 3pm showed debris swirling in the air in the area near Woodlands Avenue 9.

