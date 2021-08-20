Flash floods occur following heavy rain in Singapore; PUB warns of rising waters in drains, canals
SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB warned of flash floods in some parts of Singapore on Friday (Aug 20) morning as heavy rain fell across the island.
In a Facebook post at about 8am, PUB said it had deployed officers to help affected motorists after flash floods were reported at the slip roads along Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 towards the TPE entrance.
The agency said that due to heavy rain, water levels in drains and canals had reached 90 per cent in at least 10 locations, including in Paya Lebar, Toa Payoh and Changi.
PUB urged members of the public to avoid the following areas due to a "risk of flash floods":
- Siang Kuang Avenue (Unit 35)
- Upper Paya Lebar Road
- Lorong Gambir / Gambir Walk
- Puay Hee Avenue / Siak Kew Avenue
- Lorong 2 Toa Payoh (Blk 122)
- Langsat Road / Lor 105 Changi
- Macpherson Road / Playfair Road
- Mount Vernon Road
- Playfair Road OD (Bartley Rd East)
- Jalan Lokam/ Upper Paya Lebar Road
The National Environment Agency said in a tweet that "moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind" are expected to continue over eastern areas of Singapore between 7.50am and 9am.