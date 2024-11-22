What is Singapore doing to protect people from floods?
Over the past decade, the government has invested S$2 billion to improve the country's drainage infrastructure.
SINGAPORE: Floods will continue to happen in Singapore as the nation experiences more rainfall due to climate change and there is no way to completely stop them, national water agency PUB said.
For this reason, PUB will continue to improve the country’s drainage system and rainfall monitoring, said its director of catchment and waterways department Maurice Neo.
“While we continue to expand our drainage system and also raise low-lying areas, we have seen around the world that there are instances of extreme weather causing intense and severe floods,” he told CNA in a wide-ranging interview earlier this month.
“That's why it's important to recognise that such extreme weather can temporarily overwhelm our drainage system and result in flash floods.”
This month alone, flash floods have hit different parts of the island.
FINDING INNOVATIVE METHODS
To improve drainage infrastructure, the government invested S$2 billion (US$1.49 billion) over the past decade and another S$1.4 billion between 2021 and 2025, said Mr Neo.
By doing so, Singapore has decreased its flood-prone areas from about 3,000 hectares in the 1970s to about 30 hectares today, he noted.
Among PUB’s efforts is a drainage master plan that identifies stretches of drains that need to be upgraded. Mr Neo said that the agency currently has eight ongoing major canal projects and 20 roadside drainage system projects.
While widening drains is one option, there are areas where land is too scarce to do that, he pointed out.
In such instances, PUB proposes innovative ideas and works with other agencies to implement them.
Among them is the Stamford detention tank aimed at protecting Orchard Road following floods in the area in 2010 and 2011 that damaged properties and affected businesses.
Built below the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the tank - which can hold 15 Olympic-sized pools of water - retains stormwater to prevent drainage systems in the area from being overwhelmed during heavy rainfall.
The water will then be released when the rain subsides and the downstream drains are not as inundated.
Similar systems are used in residential areas where drainage systems cannot be retrofitted, Mr Neo added. This includes the Syed Alwi pumping station aimed at safeguarding older and low-lying estates like Jalan Besar from floods.
PEOPLE NEED TO BE READY FOR FLOODS
While PUB works on protecting the country, people also have to take the initiative to prepare for floods, Mr Neo told CNA.
For developers, it means designing buildings to PUB’s standards and ensuring that drainage systems are maintained, he said. Those in known flood-prone areas should work with the agency to come up with the best way to protect themselves, he added.
He urged the general public to sign up for PUB’s flood alerts on social media and messaging platforms like Telegram - the first step in being ready for such events.
On its part, the agency keeps an eye on the amount of rain in Singapore.
“This is important because we strive to alert the public early so that they can keep away from floods and prepare themselves when the flood comes,” said Mr Neo.
“This early forecast and warning will help me deploy my people early to the ground to assist the public.”
PUB has zoned 700 households and businesses as being in flood-prone areas such as Beach Road and Lorong Buangkok, as well as in flood hotspots like Cavenagh Road/ Kramat Lane and Hougang Ave 8.
Flood-prone areas refer to low-lying places with a history of flooding, while hotspots are locations that are not low-lying but have experienced flash floods.
PARTNERING UP FOR BETTER FLOOD RESILIENCE
To improve the country’s flood resilience, PUB launched its first campaign focused on this on Wednesday (Nov 20).
As part of the initiative, ride-hailing firm Grab will start pushing out live flood alerts to its drivers and food delivery riders via its app by next year.
PUB is also collaborating with Grab, transport giant ComfortDelGro, and vehicle management platform Motorist to share flood safety tips with their drivers and users.
In addition, all drivers can collect car decals containing flood tips from Dec 2 at any Esso station. Car-sharing companies BlueSG and Lumens will also put up the decals on their vehicles.