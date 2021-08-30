PUB warns of flash floods due to heavy rain

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain fell across much of Singapore on Monday (Aug 30) morning, prompting national water agency PUB to issue flood risk warnings for several locations.

Flash floods were reported in Hougang and Punggol and PUB said it had deployed officers to Hougang Avenue 8 and Punggol Way slip road to Tampines Expressway (TPE) to "render assistance".

The floods subsided by 11am, the agency said in an update.

Flood risk warnings were in place for several locations, including Sime Darby Centre, where a flash flood occurred last week.

"Due to heavy rain, water levels in drains and canals have reached 90 per cent in these areas," PUB said in a Facebook post at about 10am.

The agency urged members of the public to avoid the following areas for the next hour.

Siang Kuang Avenue (Unit 35)

Balestier Road / Thomson Road

Puay Hee Avenue / Siak Kew Avenue

Sime Darby Centre

Upper Paya Lebar Road

Sungei Tongkang (Yio Chu Kang Road)

Happy Avenue North (Lamp Post 11)

The Met Service said moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over many areas of Singapore between 10.05am and 11am.