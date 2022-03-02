Flash floods at Punggol Way and KPE as heavy rain falls over many areas in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Flash floods occurred in Punggol and on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Wednesday (Mar 2) amidst heavy rain over multiple locations in Singapore.
National water agency PUB said there were flash floods at Punggol Way at the slip road to Tampines Expressway (TPE) at 5.30pm, as well as the KPE towards the ECP after Buangkok Drive exit at 5.45pm.
PUB's quick response teams, as well as officers from LTA, SCDF and the Traffic Police, were deployed to help motorists.
Flash floods at Punggol Way subsided at 6.35pm, and at 6.55pm for the KPE towards the ECP.
Flood risk warnings were issued for several locations including Jalan Boon Lay, Sungei Tongkang at Yio Chu Kang Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road, Aljunied Road, Woodlands Road, Seletar Road, as well as Punggol Way at the slip road to TPE.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) also issued a heavy rain warning on Twitter.
"Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many areas of Singapore between 5.30pm and 6.15pm," it said.
PUB said the heaviest rainfall recorded in eastern Singapore was 110.3mm at Sengkang East rainfall station from 4.40pm to 6.40pm.
"This corresponds to 73 per cent of Singapore’s average monthly rainfall in March and lies within the top 2 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1981," it added.
A video sent to CNA reader Watson Wong showed a flooded road at Pasir Ris towards KPE.
The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Tuesday that the wet weather in February is expected to continue into the first half of March, with thundery showers expected on most days.
Overall, the rainfall for the first fortnight of March is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore.
Singapore recorded above-average rainfall last month, with the highest daily total rainfall in February recorded on Feb 27 at Tai Seng, measuring 142mm.
This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.