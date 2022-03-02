Flash floods at Punggol Way and KPE as heavy rain falls over many areas in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Flash floods occurred in Punggol and on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Wednesday (Mar 2) amidst heavy rain over multiple locations in Singapore.

National water agency PUB said there were flash floods at Punggol Way at the slip road to Tampines Expressway (TPE) at 5.30pm, as well as the KPE towards the ECP after Buangkok Drive exit at 5.45pm.

PUB's quick response teams, as well as officers from LTA, SCDF and the Traffic Police, were deployed to help motorists.

Flash floods at Punggol Way subsided at 6.35pm, and at 6.55pm for the KPE towards the ECP.

Flood risk warnings were issued for several locations including Jalan Boon Lay, Sungei Tongkang at Yio Chu Kang Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road, Aljunied Road, Woodlands Road, Seletar Road, as well as Punggol Way at the slip road to TPE.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) also issued a heavy rain warning on Twitter.

"Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many areas of Singapore between 5.30pm and 6.15pm," it said.

PUB said the heaviest rainfall recorded in eastern Singapore was 110.3mm at Sengkang East rainfall station from 4.40pm to 6.40pm.

"This corresponds to 73 per cent of Singapore’s average monthly rainfall in March and lies within the top 2 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1981," it added.

A video sent to CNA reader Watson Wong showed a flooded road at Pasir Ris towards KPE.