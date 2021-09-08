After recent floods, Bukit Timah residents and businesses take precautions to stay dry

SINGAPORE: When dark clouds start rolling in, one Eng Kong Place resident starts looking for higher ground to park her car.

The resident, who wanted to be known as Mrs Yeo, said her car was damaged seven years ago after a heavy downpour flooded the front entrance of her house in the Bukit Timah area.

“The water level rose by quite a bit and actually went inside the car, damaging it,” the 52-year-old housewife told CNA.

Despite being more alert and cautious, last month’s flash floods still caught her by surprise.

“It was really bad … We’ve lived here for about 13 years and we know it’s prone to flooding (but) normally, the water only comes up to the (front garden), it never goes into the house,” she said. “This time around, the water came in from the front as well as my backyard, and flooded my entire house.”

The water destroyed electrical appliances and cables, as well as her carpet, resulting in several thousand dollars worth of damage.