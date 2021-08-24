Flash floods in parts of Singapore amid ‘prolonged heavy rain’: PUB

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported in parts of Singapore on Tuesday morning (Aug 24) as heavy rain fell across the island.

National water agency PUB said there was "prolonged heavy rain" over many areas. It issued flood risk warnings for several locations, including the Upper Bukit Timah area, Woodlands and Sunset Drive.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed a flooded Dunearn Road, from Sime Darby to Binjai Park. The flash flood occurred at about 10.10am, said PUB in a Facebook post, adding that traffic was not passable due to the floodwaters.

The agency said its quick response teams were on standby at the location to close off a portion of the road and help divert traffic. The flash flood subsided at 10.50am.