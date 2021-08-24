Flash floods in parts of Singapore amid ‘prolonged heavy rain’: PUB

Logo
Flash floods across various parts of Singapore due to heavy rain: PUB
A flash flood along Dunearn Road is seen on Aug 24, 2021 in this still taken from a video circulating on social media.

Natasha Ganesan
24 Aug 2021 11:32AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 02:30PM)
SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported in parts of Singapore on Tuesday morning (Aug 24) as heavy rain fell across the island. 

National water agency PUB said there was "prolonged heavy rain" over many areas. It issued flood risk warnings for several locations, including the Upper Bukit Timah area, Woodlands and Sunset Drive.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed a flooded Dunearn Road, from Sime Darby to Binjai Park. The flash flood occurred at about 10.10am, said PUB in a Facebook post, adding that traffic was not passable due to the floodwaters.

The agency said its quick response teams were on standby at the location to close off a portion of the road and help divert traffic. The flash flood subsided at 10.50am.

PUB said the heaviest rainfall recorded in western Singapore was 159.8mm at Bukit Panjang Road rainfall station from 7.50am to 10.40am.

"This corresponds to 109 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in August, and lies within the top 0.5 per cent per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1981," it added.

FLOODED ROADS, SHOPPING MALL

There was also flooding at Cashew Road and at a car park at Teban Gardens, as seen in photos sent by CNA readers.

Water also seeped into Bukit Timah Plaza, with a video showing water dripping from the ceilings and escalators, and shoppers walking in large puddles.

PUB’s Quick Response Team vehicle and officers directing traffic at Sime Darby Centre along Dunearn Road. (Photo: Facebook/PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency)
A portion of Dunearn Road was closed off due to the high floodwaters. Photo: Facebook/PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency)
Shopkeepers seen mopping floors after rain seeped into Bukit Timah Plaza on Aug 24, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Cleaners at Bukit Timah Plaza going about their work after rain seeped into the building on Aug 24, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Footage of a flooded carpark in Teban Gardens was circulated on Whatsapp on Aug 24, 2021.
A flash flood along Cashew Road is seen on Aug 24, 2021 in this screengrab taken from a video circulating on WhatsApp.

When CNA visited the mall at 12.30pm, most of the shop tenants on B1 were mopping their storefronts and using blower machines to dry the floor.

A security guard at the mall, located at 1 Jalan Anak Bukit, said that the flooding started at about 10.30am from the B1 exit.

