Flash floods in several parts of Singapore due to heavy rain

SINGAPORE: Intense rain over many parts of Singapore on Monday (Mar 7) afternoon led to flash floods in several areas.
Flash floods occurred at Jurong East Street 32 at 3.20pm and at Enterprise Road at 4.05pm, said the national water agency PUB in a statement.
Roads at the affected locations were closed, and PUB's quick response teams were deployed to help motorists and direct traffic.
Both floods subsided within 30 minutes, said the agency.
Flood risk warnings were also issued for several locations including Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, Teck Whye Lane, Woodlands Road, International Road, Wan Lee Road, Jalan Boon Lay, Second Chin Bee Road and Jalan Tukang.
A video circulating on Facebook showed what appeared to be a truck stuck in a flash flood. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for help along Old Choa Chu Kang Road at about 3.45pm.
A driver was found stranded in his truck in a flash flood.
"SCDF rescuers proceeded cautiously into the water with a depth of approximately 1.5 meters and attached a personal flotation device onto the driver," said the force.
He was guided to safety and there were no reported injuries.
PUB said the heaviest rainfall recorded in western Singapore was 134.2mm at Jurong West Street 42 rainfall station from 2.35pm to 4.45pm.
"This corresponds to 88 per cent of Singapore’s average monthly rainfall in March and lies within the top 1 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1981," it added.
The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Mar 1 that the wet weather in February is expected to continue into the first half of March, with thundery showers expected on most days.
Overall, the rainfall for the first fortnight of March is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore, said the Met Service.