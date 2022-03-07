Flash floods in several parts of Singapore due to heavy rain

SINGAPORE: Intense rain over many parts of Singapore on Monday (Mar 7) afternoon led to flash floods in several areas.

Flash floods occurred at Jurong East Street 32 at 3.20pm and at Enterprise Road at 4.05pm, said the national water agency PUB in a statement.

Roads at the affected locations were closed, and PUB's quick response teams were deployed to help motorists and direct traffic.

Both floods subsided within 30 minutes, said the agency.

Flood risk warnings were also issued for several locations including Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, Teck Whye Lane, Woodlands Road, International Road, Wan Lee Road, Jalan Boon Lay, Second Chin Bee Road and Jalan Tukang.