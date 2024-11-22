Flash floods hit Yishun, Potong Pasir as northern Singapore records one of highest daily rainfalls since 1978

SINGAPORE: The northern part of Singapore received about half of November's average monthly rainfall on Friday (Nov 22), marking one of the highest daily rainfalls in over 45 years.

Two flash floods occurred at Wan Tho Avenue, which is in the Potong Pasir area, and Yishun Avenue 7 in the afternoon, said national water agency PUB.

“Both incidents subsided within 10 minutes,” said PUB in a Facebook post. “PUB's Quick Response Team provided immediate assistance to motorists at both locations.”

Flood risk warnings were issued at 19 locations, including Lor Gambir, Mt Vernon Road, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, Bedok Avenue 4 and Jalan Nipah.