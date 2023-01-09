Flat owners or tenants presumed to be offenders behind high-rise littering cases under proposed clause to Bill

FLAT OWNERS OR TENANTS WILL BE PRESUMED OFFENDERS

The statutory presumption clause for littering from residential flats aims to place greater onus on registered owners and tenants of flats to prevent littering, given the rise in public feedback on such cases.

According to the NEA, public feedback on littering from flats has increased by around 77 per cent, from an average of 16,800 instances annually from 2016 to 2018, to an average of 29,700 instances annually from 2019 to 2021. NEA has taken an average of around 1,500 enforcement actions each year from 2017 to 2021.

"Firmer action needs to be taken to deter littering from residential flats," said the NEA.

"Success in curbing high-rise littering has been incremental, despite the increase in camera deployment in recent years. Littering from residential flats may continue to rise with more flats, which are taller and denser, being built across the island. Greater deterrence is achieved by placing greater onus on flat owners and tenants," the authority added.

Currently under the Environmental Public Health Act 1987 (EPHA), littering from residential flats is already an offence. However, flat owners are only required to provide information on the identity of every occupier of the flat at the time of the offence.

Under the proposed statutory presumption clause, after it is proven that a littering act was committed from a particular residential flat, the registered owner or tenant of that flat will be presumed to be the offender. If there are multiple owners or tenants, each will bear responsibility equally.

The registered owner or tenant can rebut this presumption within 14 days of being notified by the NEA that an offence has been committed.

They can do so by proving that they were not present in the flat at the time of the offence, by proving that they could not have been the offender, or by providing the identity of a person reasonably believed to be the offender. NEA will conduct investigations while taking into account evidence provided, such as camera recordings.

If no rebuttal is given within the timeframe, NEA will proceed to issue a summons to the presumed offender.

If the presumed offender misses NEA's letter of intended prosecution for valid reasons, he or she may provide evidence - such as air tickets if they had been overseas - and NEA will assess their cases accordingly.

For homeowners or tenants who are elderly, or mentally or physically disabled, NEA said the offender, or his or her family member or relative, may write to NEA and provide relevant documents. NEA will review the circumstances of each case before taking any action, which may include issuing a warning.

No enforcement action will be taken against children under 12 years old. Instead an advisory will be given to their parents to educate them on how to dispose litter correctly. Adults who seek to take advantage of this by pushing the blame to their children may be further prosecuted if they are found to have lied to the authorities.

The proposed implementation date for the clause is Jul 1 this year. Under the EPHA, a person convicted of a littering offence for the first time may be fined up to S$2,000.

Upon a second conviction, an offender may be fined up to S$4,000. Upon a third or subsequent conviction, an offender may be fined up to S$10,000. Offenders may also be given a Corrective Work Order requiring them to clean public areas for up to 12 hours.