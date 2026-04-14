Car-sharing service BlueSG to relaunch as Flexar on Apr 15, fleet no longer fully electric
The launch of Flexar comes after BlueSG paused its services in August 2025.
SINGAPORE: BlueSG will relaunch as the point-to-point car-sharing service Flexar on Wednesday (Apr 15), and will no longer be offering an all-electric fleet.
Launched in 2017, BlueSG was Singapore’s first large-scale electric vehicle (EV) car-sharing service. It had suspended operations in August last year, calling the suspension a “strategic pause” before its new service launch in 2026.
CNA reported in March that BlueSG would be relaunching its car-sharing service under the Flexar brand.
Commencing services under a “beta phase”, Flexar said in a statement on Monday that it would be launching with both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from Wednesday in the central, north, northeast and eastern regions of Singapore, in areas such as Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh.
According to Flexar’s website, vehicle rentals will be free for the first five minutes and cost $0.52 (US$0.40) per minute for the next 15 minutes, S$0.49 per minute for the subsequent 20 minutes, and S$0.46 per minute for the 20 minutes after that. Rental will cost S$0.44 per minute beyond the one-hour mark.
This means that the first hour of driving would cost S$26.80, with each subsequent hour costing S$26.40.
“Feedback from this beta phase will be instrumental in strengthening the Flexar proposition of delivering flexible and affordable mobility options for commuters in Singapore,” said Flexar.
Insights on factors such as station placement and vehicle demand will support “ongoing enhancements” on the vehicle-sharing platform.
Flexar said that during BlueSG’s “strategic pause”, a new service was designed from “the ground up”, with new features such as parking optimisation to be tested when the service is launched.
Flexar’s chief executive officer Fon Supannakul said that feedback from the beta phase will allow it to refine the service as it prepares for wider deployment.
“Flexar’s mission is to deliver an innovative mobility solution that complements Singapore’s broader vision of a car-lite and shared mobility future,” she said.
Singaporeans aged 18 and above with a valid driving licence can sign up for the service when it goes live on Wednesday.
Flexar said it will “take care” of the fuelling and maintenance of the vehicles.
CNA has asked Flexar how it will handle the fuelling and charging of the vehicles, and if customers will need to top up fuel or charge the vehicles themselves
It also asked Flexar why it shifted from BlueSG’s fully electric fleet to a mix of EV and ICE vehicles, and what the current fleet size and EV-to-ICE ratio are.