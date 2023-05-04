Logo
Singapore

Flexible work arrangements a key focus of Singapore’s new workers compact: Labour chief Ng Chee Meng
Singapore

Flexible work arrangements a key focus of Singapore’s new workers compact: Labour chief Ng Chee Meng

The labour movement has engaged close to 40,000 workers in the past year to find out their concerns and challenges, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng told CNA in an exclusive interview.

Flexible work arrangements a key focus of Singapore’s new workers compact: Labour chief Ng Chee Meng
NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng, seen here giving his speech at the recent May Day Rally, said good progress is being made in creating a new workers compact. (Photo: TODAY/Leonard Leong)
Fabian Koh
Clara Lee
Clara Lee & Fabian Koh
04 May 2023 01:49PM
SINGAPORE: Flexible work arrangements will be a key focus as the labour movement comes up with a new compact for workers here, said labour chief Ng Chee Meng.

The Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) also said that more attention will be given to younger people, a segment he described as “underserved” by the labour movement.

It has engaged close to 40,000 workers in the past year to find out their concerns and challenges faced, Mr Ng told CNA in an exclusive interview.

“I think we are making good progress in the workers compact, but there will be some coordination needed as we finalise and consolidate the report. We want to share this with our tripartite partners, both the employers and very importantly, the government,” he said.

This ensures that workers’ voices are heard as Singapore’s fourth generation, or 4G, of political leadership forges a new social compact for the country.

FLEXIBLE WORK ARRANGEMENTS

Flexible work arrangements (FWAs) will be a focus in the new workers compact, as NTUC looks to better define the type of work and salaries to help specific groups such as caregivers.

He said the labour movement empathises with their needs, especially those of working mothers, noting that they face stresses from “the pressures of work, career and sometimes not just aged parents, but kids as well”.

“We think that flexible work arrangements, structured and flexible, in a more negotiable fashion with employers where both sides have a good understanding of what FWA means (and) how we can tailor needs, would be very helpful,” said Mr Ng.

The new workers compact will aim to better define flexible work arrangement policies, to help groups such as caregivers. (Photo: TODAY/Nuria Ling)

He said the concept of flexible work arrangements is a “pain point” that many caregivers have shared about.

“It is still somewhat in a grey zone, where the employers need to meet their business obligations and caregivers need to balance between family commitments and earning,” he said.

FOCUS ON YOUTH

Mr Ng also identified youths as a key target group for the labour movement to do more, as the segment has been traditionally “underserved”.

These are young people coming out of school and national service who will form the future workforce, he said.

“I think that, humbly, we have underserved this segment. In the development of the last 50 years, we have focused very much on the workers in need. From the rank-and-file, now to the freelancers (and) to the PMEs (professionals, managers and executives),” he said.

Young people coming out of school will form part of the future workforce. (File photo: TODAY)

The NTUC has already engaged about 10,000 of them to hear their views.

Among the needs they have expressed are better career opportunities, workplace adaptation, finances and mental well-being, said Mr Ng.

“And specific to these career aspirations, we are starting the career starter lab pilot to see how we can value-add in this space," he added.

Mr Ng noted that the labour movement engages workers across a broad spectrum, sharing that he has also visited the prisons to meet with some inmates.

The labour movement has also engaged with prison inmates as part of its outreach efforts. (Photo: Singapore Prison Service)

“Now we are also looking at how to facilitate Yellow Ribbon, to move some of these sisters and brothers back into a productive workforce,” he said, referring to the organisation which helps ex-inmates find a fresh start in life.

“So we have made good progress in these spaces. We hope to do not just the conversation, but take concrete action in the next phase of Singapore's development."

Source: CNA/fk(ja)

