Flexible work arrangements an important issue but MOM says no one-size-fits-all approach

SINGAPORE: Flexible work arrangements (FWAs) are an important issue that many are concerned about and "enlightened employers" are thinking hard about using such arrangements to attract and retain talent, Minister of State for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) Gan Siow Huang said in parliament on Wednesday (Oct 4).

But when it comes to legislation, she added: "Turning flexible work arrangements into something rigid could be detrimental to businesses, and even to workers themselves."

MOM encourages employers to find mutually beneficial arrangements while maintaining workplace trust, Ms Gan said.

She was responding to Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Louis Chua who had repeated his call for the government to enact laws that give employees the right to flexible work arrangements instead of issuing advisories that are not legally binding.

In his adjournment motion, Mr Chua highlighted surveys showing that Singaporeans want work-life balance and flexibility at work. But some companies now require their employees to come back to the office more often.

"I wish to reiterate my call for the government to legislate the right to FWAs for all workers, and go beyond guidelines, advisories, and moral suasion," said the Sengkang MP.