Companies encouraged to have permanent flexible work arrangements, public service to take the lead

SINGAPORE: Employers are encouraged to permanently offer flexible work arrangements even though COVID-19 workplace restrictions will be relaxed from Apr 26.

That was the call from the tripartite partners - the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF).

They noted that flexible work arrangements have strengthened the resilience of workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that globally, employers increasingly embrace such arrangements as part of the future of work.

"Employers are strongly encouraged to continue offering FWAs (flexible work arrangements) to employees, and to promote FWAs as a permanent feature of the workplace," said the tripartite partners in a statement on Friday (Apr 22).

"FWAs help employees achieve better work-life harmony and promote a more engaged and productive workforce," they said.

"Employers who offer FWAs will also benefit from talent attraction and retention. In addition, these employers will be able to tap on a larger pool of manpower, such as caregivers and seniors, who might otherwise not be able to remain in or join the workforce."

Singapore on Friday announced a major easing of various COVID-19 measures. These include allowing all employees to return to the workplace from Apr 26, an increase from the current limit of 75 per cent of those who can work from home.