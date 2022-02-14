Flight Information Region Agreement with Indonesia will support growth of Singapore’s aviation sectors: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: The Flight Information Region (FIR) Agreement between Singapore and Indonesia will support the “continued growth and competitiveness of Singapore’s air hub and aviation-related sectors”, said Transport Minister S Iswaran in Parliament on Monday (Feb 14).

The agreement clarifies how air navigation services (ANS) will be provided in “this busy and complex airspace”, said Mr Iswaran. He added that it will also ensure regional air traffic flows, including to and from Changi and Indonesian airports, will remain safe and efficient.

Under the agreement, signed on Jan 25, the boundary between the Jakarta FIR and the Singapore FIR will be realigned, and will “largely take into account Indonesia’s territorial baselines”.

Indonesia will delegate to Singapore the provision of ANS for the airspace closest to Changi, “to meet Changi Airport’s current and future traffic needs”, said Mr Iswaran.

Responding to questions by Members of Parliament (MPs) on how the agreement benefits Singapore, he noted that at its core, it will provide "clarity, certainty and ... give confidence to all parties involved".

“Specifically for us, what it means is, with that assurance, we can now focus on also a range of other initiatives which will help to enhance the services that we can provide, in terms of air navigation but also others, to support the broader aviation sector in Singapore.”

These include investments in technology, infrastructure and building greater co-operation between Indonesia and Singapore in aviation and other areas, he said.

BENEFITS

In his ministerial statement, Mr Iswaran also described the agreement as “a significant milestone” in Singapore’s bilateral transport relationship with Indonesia, benefitting both countries as well as international civil aviation.

The FIR agreement "decisively resolves" a longstanding issue that has been on the bilateral agenda and paves the way for closer cooperation in air traffic management and other aviation issues, he said.

Prior to this, Indonesia had repeatedly expressed its wish to take over control of the FIR above Riau islands, which has been managed by Singapore since 1946 as mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Singapore said previously that the FIR was not an issue of sovereignty, but of the safety and efficiency of commercial air traffic.

During a joint press conference on Jan 25 after the signing of the agreement, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "The FIR Agreement will meet the civil aviation needs of both countries, and uphold the safety and efficiency of air traffic in a manner consistent with ICAO rules."