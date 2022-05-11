Planning to travel? Be prepared to pay more as airfares soar

SINGAPORE: After two-and-a-half years of border closures and travel curbs, Mavis Tan is raring to go on a holiday.

Ms Tan said some of her friends have gone abroad last year via vaccinated travel lanes but she decided to sit out due to concerns about evolving travel and COVID-19 testing rules.

Last month as Singapore removed the need for pre-departure and on-arrival tests, as well as quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated people, the 34-year-old decided it was time. Top on her list is the Netherlands, a country she visited in 2019 and left with fond memories.

But a quick search online soon dampened her enthusiasm.

A round-trip economy class flight to Amsterdam via Dutch airline KLM for end-May was priced at S$2,200, much higher than the S$1,800 she paid in 2019. Thinking it could be a price surge due to the school holidays, Ms Tan searched for dates in July but airfares turned out to be even higher at nearly S$2,500.

The other option for a direct flight is Singapore Airlines.

“SIA tickets are more than S$3,000,” said Ms Tan. “I am very eager to go on a holiday but I am not sure I want to pay that much.”

For others looking at destinations near home, airfares have also gone up.

Rebecca Low travelled to Bali in end-April and paid S$420 for her round trip via Singapore Airlines. Her air tickets were the cheapest available for her travelling dates, with other flight timings costing at least S$150 to S$200 more, she said.

The 30-year-old is headed to Bangkok via the national carrier this month. For that, a two-way economy class ticket costs S$380.

Ms Low said her air tickets for both trips were “slightly higher” than what she and her travel companions used to pay before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all know oil prices went up and there’s bound to be spillover effects on airfares. But since it’s just an increase by a few tens of dollars, my friends and I are ok with it.”