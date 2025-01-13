12 flights diverted from Changi Airport due to poor weather conditions

SINGAPORE: Twelve flights have been diverted from Changi Airport since Friday evening (Jan 10) after a monsoon surge led to prolonged rain in Singapore.

The flights, operated by various airlines, were from destinations including Bangkok, Jakarta, Phuket and Shanghai, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Monday in response to CNA’s queries.

They were diverted to regional airports such as Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur and Batam.

Six non-commercial flights bound for Seletar Airport were diverted to Changi Airport, CAG added.

Since Friday, Singapore has been experiencing prolonged rain, with moderate to heavy downpours in many areas, said national water agency PUB in a Facebook post on Sunday. The rainy weather is expected to last until Monday.

A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over a surrounding region.

From Friday to Saturday, Changi recorded the highest total rainfall at 255.2mm. This amount is more than Singapore's average monthly rainfall of 222.4mm in January, said PUB.

People are advised to use the MyENV app or PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel to receive heavy rain alerts, avoid flood risk locations and stay updated on flood warnings.