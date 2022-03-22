NDP 2022 to be held at The Float @ Marina Bay as redevelopment of platform pushed back by a year

SINGAPORE: The redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay into NS Square - a permanent space commemorating national service - has been pushed back by a year as a result of the pandemic, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Mar 22).

In a Facebook post, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the delay would allow this year's National Day Parade to be held at the floating platform again this year.

"Look forward to combined air, land and sea components for NDP 2022 and larger crowds for both participants and spectators," said Dr Ng.

Over the past two years, the parade was scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and its impact on the construction sector, works have been rescheduled to start in March 2023, and are expected to be completed by end-2026," said MINDEF in a media release.

More details on the project will be shared when ready, the ministry added.

Redevelopment works were previously scheduled to start this month and expected to be completed by end-2025.

In 2020, a consultant team led by WOHA Architects was awarded the contract to redevelop it.

The Float @ Marina Bay was built in 2007 as a temporary venue for events such as the annual National Day Parade while the National Stadium was being reconstructed.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in 2017 that the floating platform would be redeveloped into a permanent space to commemorate national service, renamed NS Square and serve as the primary venue for the National Day Parade

When completed, it will feature an NS-themed gallery, community sports facilities and a new public waterfront promenade.