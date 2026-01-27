New arts sandbox in Kampong Java offers artists space for experimentation
Managed by creative agency 19SixtyFive, the venue houses about 40 artists and aims to encourage collaboration across disciplines.
SINGAPORE: A new experimental arts sandbox has opened its doors in Kampong Java after a year of redevelopment, offering artists affordable space and room to experiment.
Named Flock, the venue at 52–56 Kampong Java Road spans five double-storey restored heritage buildings, encompassing a total land area of 2,659 sqm, with an outdoor courtyard.
About 40 artists, designers and collectives have begun working in the space since last November.
Exhibitions are already underway, with works incorporating elements such as artificial intelligence and interactive media.
Creative agency 19SixtyFive, which manages the premises, said such technological experimentation reflects Flock’s aim of functioning as a creative sandbox for the arts community.
“Kampong Java will thrive if people come together and be open minded,” said Mr Desmond Goh, co-founder of the brand.
“We envision this space as not just artists coming in to incubate. They are here to communicate, to cross pollinate ideas with different types of discipline of arts.”
REDEVELOPMENT & RENTAL
The tender for the site was awarded to 19SixtyFive in December 2024 under a revised government approach that placed greater emphasis on the quality of the concept proposed, rather than price alone.
The agency designed the space to encourage collaboration across disciplines including performance, literary and visual arts, as well as new media.
To maintain an inviting environment for both artists and visitors, some internal walls were knocked down to create wider performance and viewing areas, while air-conditioning units were repositioned to improve airflow and movement through the space.
Several rooms were also rewired and soundproofed to accommodate a wider range of artistic practices. A dedicated hall for spatial audio and mixed media is slated to be completed by the end of the year.
The redevelopment of Flock cost more than S$1 million (US$800,000), about a third higher than initial projections. Several firms supported the project by sponsoring items such as paint, sound systems and landscaping.
Despite the costs, 19SixtyFive said artists are offered rental rates at least 20 per cent lower than similar spaces in central Singapore. The agency is also experimenting with flexible leases and alternative pricing models.
“We’re renting (with) favourable rates for all artists. We want to be cheap because we want people to stay, do their artwork and communicate with other artists. We hope they get inspired,” said Mr Goh.
“For artists who don’t have the capacity to rent a space, we can look into different types of (trade-offs). For example, they can help us to create artworks for our future events (in exchange for) space for their work.”
To support the venue financially, the agency will rent out parts of the premises for corporate events. It will also host ticketed performances, exhibitions and concerts.
WHAT ARTISTS SAY
Artist Mervin Wong said the brand-new venue gives artists the freedom to experiment, explore ideas together and shape how it evolves.
“(Flock) is an exciting blank canvas for artists and communities … we’re trying out different things and seeing how the space develops,” he told CNA.
“I got to work with a lot of different artists within the space, developing AI tools for immersive use and show production.”
His artwork “Shelter (Under Construction)”, a sound and spatial installation in collaboration with fellow artist Nathan Yong, is currently on exhibition at the venue.
American digital artist Race Krehel, who has been based in Singapore for nearly two decades, said initiatives like Flock are increasingly rare.
“It’s a nice way to reinvigorate, reimagine and reuse a space … preserving some of the heritage that we have in Singapore, which, unfortunately, we're losing a lot of to progress,” he said.
“There're not many spaces like this left in Singapore, and it's important to preserve them … and put them to use in a way that benefits not just the current generation, but also (future) generations.”
His piece “Algorithmic Prophecy”, also currently on display, is an evolving light installation that pays tribute to the Golden Mile Complex.
Looking ahead, 19SixtyFive said it wants Flock to remain accessible to artists and visitors as an open, welcoming space where people can create, gather, exchange ideas and experiment without pressure.
The agency plans to draw more people to Kampong Java with a calendar of programmes, including its own arts festival. Its current exhibition series “I Saw You” runs until the end of this month.