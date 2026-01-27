New arts sandbox in Kampong Java offers artists space for experimentation

SINGAPORE: A new experimental arts sandbox has opened its doors in Kampong Java after a year of redevelopment, offering artists affordable space and room to experiment.

Named Flock, the venue at 52–56 Kampong Java Road spans five double-storey restored heritage buildings, encompassing a total land area of 2,659 sqm, with an outdoor courtyard.

About 40 artists, designers and collectives have begun working in the space since last November.

Exhibitions are already underway, with works incorporating elements such as artificial intelligence and interactive media.

Creative agency 19SixtyFive, which manages the premises, said such technological experimentation reflects Flock’s aim of functioning as a creative sandbox for the arts community.