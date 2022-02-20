Trees fall on vehicles amid heavy rain on Sunday afternoon

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain fell across parts of Singapore on Sunday (Feb 20) afternoon, with photos and videos circulating on WhatsApp showing vehicles damaged by falling trees and branches.

National water agency PUB issued warnings of flood and heavy rain on several occasions, one of which was a flash flood warning for Upper Paya Lebar Road at 4.35pm.

"Due to heavy rain, water levels in drains have reached 90 per cent in these areas ... Please avoid the above areas for the next one hour," said PUB in a Facebook post.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) warned on Twitter of "thundery showers over many areas" in the afternoon.

Photos and videos on WhatsApp showed trees and branches falling on vehicles amid the rain on Sunday.

One video showed that a tree had fallen on an SMRT bus in Sungei Gedong. In another, parts of a tree blocked off a road in the area.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance along Lim Chu Kang Road at about 4.55pm on Sunday.

"SCDF's assistance was not required," it said.