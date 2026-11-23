SINGAPORE: Flood risks in Singapore are expected to increase until January 2027 during the northeast monsoon, as periods of high tide could coincide with heavy rainfall and cause flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

In an advisory issued on Monday (Nov 23), national water agency PUB said low-lying coastal areas such as East Coast Park could experience "transient flooding" due to overflow from canals and drains leading to the sea.

PUB said such flooding has been observed in recent years when tide levels exceeded 3.3m, even in the absence of rainfall.

Tide levels of between 3.3m and 3.5m are forecast on several days in November and December, as well as in January 2027.

The first period of high tides is expected from Nov 26 to Nov 28, between 10.30am and 1pm, when tide levels could reach 3.3m.

Another period is forecast from Dec 25 to Dec 28, between noon and 2pm, with tide levels ranging from 3.3m to 3.4m.

The highest tides are expected from Jan 23 to 26 next year, between 11am and 1.30pm, reaching up to about 3.5m.

"Flooding could be more widespread and severe should these periods of high tide coincide with heavy rainfall, as the elevated sea levels would restrict the discharge of stormwater from drains and canals to the sea," said PUB.

"Flash floods could also occur on roads and other low-lying areas near the coastline or further inland, particularly where the surrounding drainage systems are subject to tidal influence."