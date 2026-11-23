Flood risk to rise during northeast monsoon as high tides may coincide with heavy rain
Low-lying coastal areas such as East Coast Park may experience transient flooding during some high tides due to overflow from canals and drains that lead to the sea, according to PUB.
SINGAPORE: Flood risks in Singapore are expected to increase until January 2027 during the northeast monsoon, as periods of high tide could coincide with heavy rainfall and cause flooding in low-lying coastal areas.
In an advisory issued on Monday (Nov 23), national water agency PUB said low-lying coastal areas such as East Coast Park could experience "transient flooding" due to overflow from canals and drains leading to the sea.
PUB said such flooding has been observed in recent years when tide levels exceeded 3.3m, even in the absence of rainfall.
Tide levels of between 3.3m and 3.5m are forecast on several days in November and December, as well as in January 2027.
The first period of high tides is expected from Nov 26 to Nov 28, between 10.30am and 1pm, when tide levels could reach 3.3m.
Another period is forecast from Dec 25 to Dec 28, between noon and 2pm, with tide levels ranging from 3.3m to 3.4m.
The highest tides are expected from Jan 23 to 26 next year, between 11am and 1.30pm, reaching up to about 3.5m.
"Flooding could be more widespread and severe should these periods of high tide coincide with heavy rainfall, as the elevated sea levels would restrict the discharge of stormwater from drains and canals to the sea," said PUB.
"Flash floods could also occur on roads and other low-lying areas near the coastline or further inland, particularly where the surrounding drainage systems are subject to tidal influence."
Members of the public are advised to monitor weather conditions and flood alerts through official channels.
They can receive updates through the myENV mobile app or subscribe to PUB's flood alerts on Telegram at @pubfloodalerts.
Motorists can also check their vehicles' on-board units for traffic updates, while information on park closures will be available on the National Parks Board's website.
PUB said Singapore faces growing inland and coastal flood risks as climate change brings more intense rainfall and rising sea levels.
"Building Singapore’s flood resilience is a collective effort and everyone can play their part by staying informed, preparing early and avoiding flooded areas."