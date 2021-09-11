Unauthorised drainage works caused flooding at Pasir Ris-Tampines junction, PUB to take action against company

SINGAPORE: Unauthorised drainage works by construction company Samwoh Corporation caused severe flooding at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive on Aug 20, said national water agency PUB, adding that it will be taking enforcement action against the firm.

In a press release on Saturday (Sep 11), PUB said that it conducted a “thorough investigation” to determine the cause of flooding, which lasted nearly two hours and affected a 200m section of the traffic junction.

PUB’s findings showed that Samwoh, which is carrying out road widening works along Tampines Ave 10, had blocked off the existing roadside drain and diverted the stormwater flow to a new drain section that was still under construction.

The new drain section was not properly connected back to the existing drain and was partially obstructed by scaffoldings.

Samwoh had also failed to seek PUB’s approval to proceed with the proposed drainage diversion works, said the agency.

“Samwoh’s unauthorised drainage works significantly impeded the discharge of stormwater into the downstream Sungei Api Api, resulting in floodwater accumulating at the traffic junction as it is the lowest point in the vicinity,” it added.

After the flood, PUB conducted site investigations on the same day and found unauthorised alternations to the existing roadside drain within Samwoh’s worksite, noted Mr Lee Cai Jie, who is chief engineer for drainage operations at PUB’s catchment and waterways department.

"PUB then instructed Samwoh to stop work and direct all their resources to carry out urgent work to remove the obstruction in the new drain and improve the uncompleted drain section. Samwoh completed the rectification work by midnight on 20 Aug," he added.

PUB’s water level sensors showed that Sungei Api Api, which discharges to the sea, was about half full at the time of the flooding incident.

During the flood, 13 vehicles were found partially submerged in water and several motorists required help to evacuate their vehicles, said PUB.

PUB’s quick response team officers, together with officers from the Land Transport Authority, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force, diverted traffic and assisted stranded motorists and pedestrians.