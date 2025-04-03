Singapore leads move to set out guidelines for flying taxis, drones in Asia

SINGAPORE: A set of guidelines is in the works for flying taxis and drones in Asia, which industry players say marks a major milestone for the wider use of such technology.

It could also help more firms to enter the market and provide services like drone deliveries for food and medicine, they added.

Singapore is currently leading the move to develop these guidelines for civil aviation authorities in the region, which will cover electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft – better known as air taxis – as well as unmanned aircraft systems, or drones.

On Wednesday (Apr 2), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) issued a call for feedback on the guidelines from industry players until Apr 23.

CAAS worked with 23 other regulators in the Asia Pacific – including Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and China – to come up with these reference materials for regulators.

The materials will be published in July before being submitted to the International Civil Aviation Organization in September.

“They help regulators ensure public and aviation safety and security while supporting the development of new technology that has tremendous potential to transform the way we live, move and work,” said CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan.

“For investors and companies, they help provide greater regulatory clarity and regulatory alignment across varied jurisdictions, and this will help reduce uncertainty and regulatory cost.”

REGULATORY CHALLENGES ABOUND

The global eVTOL aircraft industry remains a lucrative one – it was worth S$6 billion (US$4.47 billion) last year and could be worth five times as much in 2030.