IN FOCUS: Amid a rapidly ageing population, what are the missing pieces in Singapore’s residential eldercare puzzle?

Such homes converted from small buildings were among the earliest types of eldercare residences in Singapore, before large purpose-built institutions became the norm, said Mr Andrew Soo, the home’s second-generation manager.

In fact, only five nursing homes still have temporary permission to operate from plots zoned for residential use. Regulations and costs have made it hard to find a similar set-up to lease, said Mr Soo.

These small homes are an eldercare option that is falling out of the mainstream, as Singapore continues to rejig the puzzle pieces of its care ecosystem while a silver tsunami looms.

WHAT ARE THE OPTIONS FOR SINGAPORE’S GREYING POPULATION?

Currently, about 14 per cent of the population here are aged 65 and above. By 2030, it will spike to 25 per cent with more than 900,000 senior citizens, many of whom will require some form of care.

Already, there are almost 70,000 seniors who are unable to perform or who have difficulty performing one basic activity, such as self-care, according to census data from 2020.

Singapore’s eldercare ecosystem has changed over the decades to gear up for this, with a network of care institutions in the community, higher nursing home standards and more capacity with purpose-built homes.

At the same time, many seniors have expressed the desire to “age in place” and live out their lives in the comfort of their own homes.

With this, residential eldercare options have come into the spotlight – where and how can seniors live long-term as they age?

A diversity of options is critical because seniors are a heterogeneous group, with different needs and life trajectories, said Dr Mary Ann Tsao, chairwoman of the Tsao Foundation, a non-profit promoting active ageing.

Yet, there is presently not enough variety, she said.

There are “many, many options” overseas, but she noted: “(In Singapore) nursing now is like 'Get some services at home - or (go to a) nursing home'. There’s not a lot in between.”

Dr Belinda Wee, who runs a nursing home and several small assisted living facilities, said that today's seniors have much better levels of health, owing to improved healthcare, education and generally higher levels of prosperity.

“We found that many seniors (in our nursing home) actually shouldn't be with us … They need some supervision for some part of the day, but certainly not very medicalised care,” said Dr Wee, who also founded the Assisted Living Facilities Association (ALFA), a non-profit promoting the care model.

To provide dignity and autonomy to seniors who need some care, but are too well to be in institutionalised settings, assisted living accommodation is the “missing piece” in the eldercare jigsaw, said Dr Wee.

ASSISTED LIVING MODELS

In the private sector, there are only a handful of assisted living facilities, three of which were co-founded by Dr Wee.

In these, about eight to 10 seniors live together in each private property facility, with care, meals, cleaning, utilities and social programmes provided. They are currently all fully occupied, but management still gets about five calls a week asking about vacancies, said Dr Wee.

Drawing from this model, the Health Ministry (MOH), the National Development Ministry (MND) and the Housing Board (HDB) rolled out their first assisted living option this year, known as community care apartments.