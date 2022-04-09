IN FOCUS: Beyond diversity quotas and anti-discrimination laws, can Singapore embrace gender equality at the workplace?

SINGAPORE: “You’re good at your job, for a girl.” “Are you planning to have kids soon? So you’ll have to go on maternity leave?” “You should help to plan this, women are more meticulous.”

Such comments in the workplace from male colleagues are likely to be familiar to many women.

They are for Jean, a 26-year-old software developer.

At first, her concerns about working in a male-dominated environment were because she thought her male colleagues might be more outspoken, making it harder for her to chime in, or that they might talk down to her.

Four years after joining the company, she still gets told that she is good at her job for a girl.

Her colleagues, who are mostly male and slightly older than her, “seem to be impressed” by her work.

If she were a man, they would not likely not be as impressed, although this could also be because it might be one of the first times they have seen a young female meet their expectations, said Jean (not her real name).

She acknowledges that her colleagues are being “nice” in trying to commend her work.

“But if you see it from another perspective, in a way they’re saying that they didn’t expect that you can do so well because you’re a girl,” Jean said.

“If you just tell me that I’m good, instead of specifying that I’m good for a girl, I think that’s better because it means that you put me on the same level as everyone else. Don’t separate me from the rest of the people and then tell me I’m good because I’m separated from the rest.

“Despite me knowing that it’s said with good intentions, sometimes it also shows the way they think, that they see you in a different light because of your gender.”

Issues such as this were in the spotlight in Parliament earlier this week during the debate on the White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development. Among other workplace issues that were discussed were the difficulties reporting discrimination, or finding a boss that understands women's caregiving responsibilities.