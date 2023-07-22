IN FOCUS: With rising private home prices, is climbing the property ladder harder?

SINGAPORE: Ms Chen and her husband, who live in a 3-room flat, hope to move to a condominium with dog-friendly facilities and gated walking areas in about five years’ time.

The 29-year-old professional and her husband bought a resale flat last year as they were not willing to wait four to five years for a Build-To Order (BTO) unit. However, the couple don’t think they can bank on using the profit from selling their flat to finance a new home.

Amid high private property prices, she wonders if their upgrading plans will work out as they’re not sure what the situation will be when the five-year minimum occupation period (MOP) for their Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat is up.

“A lot can change in five years … historically, prices of private houses have only increased, not decreased. Supply, that is land, is finite but demand doesn’t have a ceiling,” she said.

“No one’s certain of where prices will be in five years.”

While flash estimates show private property prices dipping in the second quarter of 2023 by 0.4 per cent, they are still at an all-time high, having risen about 28 per cent in the past three years. In particular, new launch condo prices have risen substantially higher than resale units.

A common measure to assess housing affordability is the ratio of the median or average home price to median household income - which reflects how many years it takes to purchase a home if one saves one’s entire income.

A 2023 Urban Land Institute (ULI) study comparing housing prices in the region found that the median private home price in Singapore was 13.7 times the median household income. The same ratio for HDB flats was 4.7.