IN FOCUS: Disability sport and the push for excellence and equality in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The year was 1988, and swimmer Thomas Yong helped to make history for Singapore.

He was part of a group of eight selected as part of the first contingent to represent the country at a Paralympic Games.

Yong, who is visually impaired, overcame many struggles to get to the event in Seoul, South Korea.

He recalls going to local swimming pools for extra training sessions and being turned away by lifeguards. Never mind that he was more than capable of taking the plunge.

“If I went alone, very often the lifeguard (would) turn me away,” Yong, who is now 67, told CNA. “They would say 'You are blind, it is very dangerous you might drown'. They would tell me it’s best if you get a partner.”

So Yong would rope in a friend.

“(Then) when I got to the swimming pool, they (would) tell me: ‘Oh you're blind. I can only allow you to swim in the learners’ pool.’ I said: ‘Ok no problem’. Then after a short while, five minutes in the learners pool, I hopped into the main pool.

“After that, when they saw me swim, they left me alone."

A world away in Seoul, Yong qualified for the finals in one of his three events - the 100m butterfly B1 - and finished in eighth place.

The achievement barely created a stir back at home, he recalled.

“When we arrived at the airport, our family members picked us up and off we went home. There wasn’t any fanfare, (it was) very low profile,” he explained.

But the competition awoke him to a world of possibilities.

“I met with so many different types of disabled people … To someone who had not seen all these competitors, disabled swimmers, it is something that is beyond a world (that one) can ever dream of,” he explained.

“It shows that we as human beings, the sky's the limit. Whatever we want to do, it can be done. Just give us the possibility and we will be able to do it.”

‘THINGS ARE CATCHING UP’

Disability sports in Singapore has progressed by leaps and bounds since Yong competed at the 1988 Games.

Behind the scenes, the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) has worked tirelessly for the cause.

The national sports body for people with disabilities, the SDSC was founded in 1973. Among other things, it provides opportunities to learn sport, and helps with the training of promising talent to represent Singapore at regional and international competitions.