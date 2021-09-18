IN FOCUS: How young Singaporeans are turning their passions into profit with side hustles

Another potential issue for people wanting to pursue a side hustle is that their employer has contractual clauses preventing them from doing so.

However, while some employment contracts regulate an employee's ability to take on a second job, Dr Theseira says this is "an unreasonable restriction" on a worker's freedom unless such employment would create a conflict of interest.

If allowing a worker to pursue a side hustle increases the chance that they will remain in their main job because their income or personal aspirations are met through their side hustles, this is also a benefit for their main employer because it reduces turnover rates, he added.

Economic progress goes beyond GDP or how many people are at work, and is also measured by whether people can achieve well-being and fulfill their aspirations, said Dr Theseira.

“Viewed from that lens, if people derive both income and enjoyment out of their secondary jobs, hobbies or interests, that is good for their well-being and self-fulfillment as well as for the economy,” he added.

However, some firms do not openly allow for side hustles as they could come across as moonlighting, said Robert Walters’ Ms Lee.

This is why most employees with a side job or freelance work tend to take this on discreetly, she added.

“Whatever the sector, employers may be willing to allow their employees to freelance or other jobs as long as their performance in their salaried role is not affected.”

This also depends on the specific department and culture of the company as well, said IHRP’s Mr Tan.

“Of course, at the HR and the company level you have certain measures on what to do and what not to do. But if you have a very understanding boss who is very output driven or output focused, then by all means you definitely will be able to get their blessing,” he added.

Mr Haiqal’s boss and colleagues are aware of his side hustle, he noted.

“My company is open in the sense whereby ... (It's okay) As long as the side hustle doesn't coincide or have a direct clash of interest with the job, or as long as it does affect the level of performance and productivity of the job that I’m doing,” he explained.

Mr Tan, who is the father of two young sons, noted that it is not easy to manage his day job, his side hustle and time with the family. To manage his time, he often writes his articles late before he heads to bed or early before he heads to work.

“I have to plan my family things - trips, outings around this. So it is definitely tough,” he admitted.

But this varies from individual to individual.

“Somehow I’m blessed enough to be able to work in a company in a role whereby most of my job is happening on working hours itself and anything that is more that can be done can be done strictly at my own time and own target,” noted Mr Haiqal.

“There’s nothing much in terms of me having to really bend over backwards to make sure I make time for things.”

BENEFITS AND CONCERNS FROM EMPLOYERS

Employers may also be concerned about their workers adopting side hustles if their main full-time jobs are time-sensitive. These companies may not be able to provide the same amount of flexibility needed for freelance opportunities on the side, said IHRP’s Mr Tan.

“And then the other reason is they may have the mindset that you might perhaps work in something that might cross over from what you’re doing. You may be sharing some competitive information, so that may be another concern,” he added.

Many employers view work from an “input perspective”, and they judge employees based on the number of hours they put in at work, said Mr Tan.

“If I am paying you for 40 hours a week, then I expect that 40 hours… But what does that 40 hours translate to? Five hours on Facebook, six hours at the pantry, actually it means nothing,” he added.

“I think the mindset has to shift, and also to really let employers know this is actually an employee engagement,” he said, urging employers to think of allowing staff to pursue their interests as an employee benefit, similar to implementing flexible work arrangements.

“Right now it’s so hard to hire people, with a fertility rate of 1.1, you’re fighting like crazy with the budget of big companies, you need all this flexibility.”

Dr Theseira agreed that companies should manage employment based on performance, rather than based on input measures, like how many hours an employee spends on the job or whether they have only one job.

“It is worth noting that the modern labour contract only permits a company to control an employee's labour for a specified set of regular working hours,” he added.