IN FOCUS: ‘I only wish to live one second longer’ – the pains of parents of adults with disabilities

This is a key focus of both disability agency SG Enable as well as the Enabling Masterplan 2030, a national roadmap for the government and community to work together to support PWDs.

“We’re a nation that has made good progress in disability inclusion over the years, and we will continue to strengthen our ecosystem of support to provide persons with disabilities the access to achieve their potential, and participate as integral members of society,” said SG Enable’s CEO Lee May Gee.

Through three enabling services hubs across Singapore - with more to come in the next five years - her agency hopes to bring community support closer to the homes of PWDs and their caregivers.

“As these hubs become more known by the community, it will create more opportunities for everyone of all abilities to connect, engage and participate in activities together,” Ms Lee added.

In September, SG Enable and MSF also announced a pilot Enabled Living Programme running from this year to 2028. It will involve up to 250 low-income PWDs with low to moderate support needs staying in a cluster of public rental flats, and receiving support from an on-site service provider.



“Enabling PWDs to live independently is essential for their empowerment, dignity and meaningful contribution to society,” an MSF spokesperson told CNA.

“The government is committed to provide a range of solutions to enable PwDs to age in place or access suitable living arrangements.”

For PWDs with up to high support needs, an adult disability home may be a better fit, social service agencies told CNA.

The THK Home for Disabled @ Sembawang, run by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities, is the residence of about 160 PWDs with either ageing caregivers or unfavourable living environments in their own households.

An adult disability home is not a nursing home, however, and residents are not solely confined to four walls either.

Though they still get some assistance in daily living, they are also brought out for various activities such as walks, picnics and trips to the zoo; and also trained to be independent, said Ms Chloe Lee, Superintendent at THK Home for Disabled @ Sembawang.

“It’s like a community where the residents find strength in one another and the staff are like parents.”

Experts CNA spoke to however pointed out that adult disability hostels, homes and other living arrangements can be limited in capacity, with long waiting lists to boot.

Services for adult PWDs, including residential models, "are still scarce, not scaled (and) not well-coordinated and communicated", said Member of Parliament Denise Phua, who sits on the Government Parliamentary Committee for Social and Family Development.

JOURNEY TO INDEPENDENCE

At the Down Syndrome Association, an adult enhancement programme places emphasis on independence.

Students are trained on fine motor skills to help with employment, and taught how to control their emotions and communicate effectively with peers.

“We teach our learners functional life skills, how to live independently in the community, in their homes, as well as employment skills to get jobs,” said Evelyn Lai, executive director of Down Syndrome Association.