IN FOCUS: Is the metaverse another fading tech fad or our future online existence?

SINGAPORE: I plunge my ice axe desperately into the hulking mass of a glacier.

Cracks spiderweb and splinter, but I can’t find a handhold despite several attempts. I try not to look down, but inevitably I do.

Where I had minutes ago been enjoying an exhilarating kayak amid friendly penguins, frolicking seals and a frisky whale, the Antarctic no longer seems as serene.

Ignoring the yawning chasm, I twist one arm across the other. If the route forward doesn’t work, perhaps the one to my right would be more favourable.

The axe gnashes into the ice and I manage to continue my ascent. Minutes later, I hoist myself to the top of the glacier and drink in the view. Success.

But rather than being perched atop a mountain of ice, I’m in Meta’s Marina One office as part of my first foray into an immersive virtual world.

As I try on the National Geographic Explore VR, strapped to my face is the Meta Quest 2, a virtual reality (VR) headset developed by Meta's Reality Labs unit.

Devices like the Quest 2 are part of push by Meta into what is known as the metaverse, a realm that many are aware of, but fewer people understand.