IN FOCUS: Missing people in Singapore and their loved ones who haven't stopped searching

TO FIND A MISSING PERSON

Crime Library's approach has developed over the years.

In the past, Mr Tan would rely on its volunteers to print and disseminate flyers by hand. For some people, even with their identity card number, “it’s never been easy to trace”, he told CNA.

For instance, there may be people who go missing because they owe money to loan sharks, but these cases wouldn’t be publicised as help-seekers wouldn’t want to be seen to be associated with loan sharks. So Crime Library would work with anti-loan shark associations.

“Help-seekers” refer to the people who approach Crime Library to open a case.

With social media now, the search process has become more efficient. Crime Library needs the missing person’s photograph, and as much detail as possible about their social media accounts.

Mr Tan pointed out that publicising the missing person’s face might be effective because of “public shaming”, especially for youths. He may, for instance, first try sending a text message to the missing person to “warn” them.

“If you do not want this to happen, please report your safety. If you do that, we don’t need to go to the extreme to publicise your face,” he said, describing an example of a message he may send.

But even with posters, “with today’s mask-wearing situation, it can still be very hard to recognise someone”, Mr Tan noted.

With regular reports of young people who go temporarily missing, Mr Tan admitted he doesn’t have a “foolproof solution” to address the problem. But he believes there should be legislation to make it illegal for people to house young runaways.

“As a victim support centre, we’ve dealt with a lot of distressed families. A lot of parents agreed with us to propose a law to stop giving shelter to the missing people,” he said.

“(If you want to shelter someone), it’s your duty to make sure the parents of the delinquents or teenagers know their whereabouts. … You must do your part and make sure that the person you’re sheltering hasn’t been reported missing.”