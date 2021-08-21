IN FOCUS: More firms open to hiring workers, interns with disabilities

He told CNA he can feel “rushed” when on the job. During an interview, he froze at times when the video camera was trained on him.

Mr Teo can relate to his anxieties. It was only two years ago that the 38-year-old realised that he is dyslexic. His path through school and his early years at work were tough.

Letters were always “jumping around” and teachers would ask him why he is named Confucius when he “can’t study”.

“I had a lot of difficulties. The teacher was always ‘aiming’ for me, thinking: ‘Why I create a lot of trouble?’ Why were my academics so bad but my technical skills so good? They don't understand the pain,” he said.

“I FELT KIND OF SPECIAL”

It’s part of the reason Mr Teo has hired interns with special needs for his company - Competent Electricians.

Besides Chin Yang, he’s also taken Muhammad Firdaus Johan, an electrical engineering student who has partial visual impairment, under his wing.

Firdaus, 20, told CNA that he expected to do his internship in-house so he was surprised to land a role related to his course of study. He’s been rejected before for positions in retail and logistics that he applied for in the past, he said.