IN FOCUS: The challenges of preparing for the PSLE during the COVID-19 pandemic

Since then, Singapore has implemented two more rounds of full HBL, one in May this year and another this month.

With their classes interrupted repeatedly, students lost “quite a bit” of curriculum time, teachers told CNA.

“One of the major struggles we faced whenever HBL ended and school reopened was that we had to do a lot to help the students catch up with the curriculum, on top of covering the remaining syllabus,” said one Primary 6 English language teacher.

“But we couldn’t just teach to cover the syllabus without paying attention to our students’ mental well-being so, especially for the weaker classes, we had to really go slow and not expect them to be able to cover the syllabus fast,” she added.

“So in terms of learning, this batch is the most pitiful because they really went through a lot last year and this year.”

In June, MOE said that common last topics would be removed from the PSLE for the second year in a row.

These refer to a set of topics in the subject syllabus for graduating cohorts that all schools teach last, and can be removed from the national exams in the event of unforeseen circumstances that affect schools’ abilities to finish teaching them.

While the announcement came as a relief to many Primary 6 pupils and their parents, some expressed concern over the removal of the topics.

“In some ways, it’s good but it also has its disadvantages because if the students are weak in the topics that are being covered in the exams, the common last topics could have helped,” said one parent who declined to be named as she is also a teacher.

With parents anxious to get their children back on track and make up for lost time, some tuition centres have seen a surge in last-minute enrolments and requests for extra face-time with teachers.

Sprightly Learning Campus, which already has 10 physical classes a week for Primary 6 students, said it plans to launch two more online classes to help students with their revision.

“We’re seeing that parents are actually pretty lost as to how they can help their child and they are frantically trying to look for last-minute courses for them,” said Ms Jolyn Low, co-founder of the centre.

“In the past, parents were quite specific about the help they needed. For instance, if their child wasn’t strong in a particular topic, they would ask for relevant workshops or classes. But now it’s different – they're saying ‘just give me any lesson that will give my child extra time with the teacher’,” she said.

Ms Low said teachers at the centre have also been offering consultations on their own time to help students.

“Many parents are also hoping to send their children for more classes each week, increasing the frequency to around two to three times a week, but we cannot because of our limited slots and time,” said the 30-year-old.

Some parents are also "doubling up" on tuition, sending their children to different tuition centres for the same subject, said Ms Nicole de Silva, an English language specialist at Mrs D's English Enrichment centre.

“Generally, you do see some parents suddenly looking for classes for their children as late as Term 3 but this year, I’m seeing more parents who are telling me very openly that their children are already having classes for the same subject elsewhere,” said Ms de Silva.